UN Security Council demands immediate release of detained UN staff by Houthi militia

NEW YORK, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the continuing detention of scores of humanitarian workers, UN personnel and civil society representatives by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

It came as the second anniversary of mass arrests in June 2024 approaches with no resolution in sight.

The 15-member body renewed its demand for the unconditional, safe and immediate release of all those held, including 73 UN personnel detained during several waves of arrests over the past four years, and expressed deep concern for their welfare.

“All threats to those delivering humanitarian assistance are unacceptable,” the council said, warning that the detentions were worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in a country where more than 22.3 million people now require assistance.