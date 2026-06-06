Bahrain commends UAE mediation in successful Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

MANAMA, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the success of the United Arab Emirates' mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 370 captives from both sides.

Bahrain described the exchange as a positive and constructive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances the prospects of reaching a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE, highlighting its contributions to securing the release of 7,471 prisoners since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis through 24 mediation processes.

The Ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's continued support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war through dialogue and peaceful means, and mitigating its humanitarian impact, thereby contributing to the enhancement of regional and international security, stability, and a just, lasting peace.