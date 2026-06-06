Bahraini Foreign Minister praises Gulf youth role in countering hostile Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, has expressed his appreciation for the honourable national stance of Gulf youth in countering the hostile, unjustifiable Iranian attacks targeting the security and stability of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

He lauded their solidarity with their wise leadership, their participation on the front lines of the armed forces and security agencies to defend national sovereignty, and their commitment to the spirit of national and Gulf unity, cohesion, and social solidarity.

In a statement marking the 5th Gulf Youth Day, which falls on 6 June, Al Zayani praised their contributions to the diplomatic and developmental fields, as well as their conscious and responsible adherence to official directives, rejecting rumours and provocative calls to hostility and terrorism.

He affirmed Bahrain’s keenness, through its current presidency of the GCC, to advance joint Gulf youth work, enhance their role, empower them, and develop their scientific and creative capabilities to support sustainable development, security, and peace, in line with the visions of GCC leaders who view youth as the true wealth and pillar of stability for member states.

The foreign minister also commended the vital role of Bahraini youth as active partners in defending national security and promoting development achievements.