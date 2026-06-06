IDCT 2026 in Abu Dhabi highlights family, education role amid AI, media changes

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 3rd International Dialogue of CiviliSations & Tolerance Conference (IDCT 2026) concluded in Abu Dhabi Friday, following three days of extensive discussions held under the theme "The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community.”

The event gathered global officials, parliamentarians, academics, and experts to discuss the role of scientific research, education, and the family in navigating rapid global technological shifts.

In a statement delivered on the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, emphasised the importance of scientific research as a fundamental pillar for building societies and promoting sustainable development.

He highlighted the pivotal role of family and education in preparing future generations and empowering them to adapt to the rapid transformations taking place across the world. He also praised the conference’s role in fostering intellectual dialogue and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among different cultures and civilizations.

The conference concluded with a closing address by Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, who reviewed the conference’s key outcomes and reflected on the rich scientific and intellectual discussions held throughout the event.

During his remarks, he officially announced the title of the 2027 edition: “The 4th International Conference on Dialogue and Humanity”