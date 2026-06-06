UAE sports federations implement ambitious strategies to boost international achievements

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE sports federations are advancing their strategic plans to enhance the country's global and continental sporting presence, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The UAE Sports for All Federation is expanding community participation and physical activity through nationwide events in commercial centres and complexes. Federation President Saeed Al Ajel noted rising engagement levels across all demographics, affirming that raising sports awareness through key partnerships remains a top institutional priority.

The UAE Judo Federation is focusing on youth development and international partnerships to secure future Olympic success, building on its participation in five Olympic Games, including Paris 2024. Federation President Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Dire stated that achieving a historic Olympic milestone remains a top priority, supported by elite training collaborations, notably with Japan's Tokai University to develop promising talents like Maitha Abdullah Al Neyadi.

Meanwhile, the UAE Volleyball Federation is working alongside local clubs to elevate national team performance, capitalising on the technical success of the current domestic season. Awad Al Mansoori, Assistant Secretary-General, emphasised that international participation across Gulf, youth, and women's championships remains key to building competitive readiness and advancing UAE volleyball.