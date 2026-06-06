$518 million plan launched to combat Ebola in Africa

GENEVA, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a joint $518 million plan on Friday to tackle the concerning Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries.

The WHO and the African Union's public health agency stated that the strategic plan will run from June to November.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, told a press conference that the response focuses on core areas: emergency coordination, surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, and community engagement.

He added that the operational plan outlines immediate collective actions required to control the current outbreak and mitigate the risk of further viral spread.