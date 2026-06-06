US health officials warn Central Africa Ebola cases could exceed 20,000

NEW YORK, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new analysis by US health officials has warned that the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could surge to 20,000 cases or more, depending on how quickly infected individuals are isolated to slow the spread of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a series of computer-modeled scenarios, with projections ranging from 10,000 to over 20,000 cases.

If these projections prove accurate, the worst-case scenario could approach the scale of the most severe Ebola outbreak in history—the 2014–2016 West Africa epidemic, which resulted in more than 28,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths.