Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Adriatic Basketball League final in Dubai

DUBAI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended the final of the 2025-26 Adriatic Basketball League (ABA) that pitted the Dubai Basketball Club and KK Partizan Belgrade at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai late today (Saturday, 6 June).

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai); Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and CEO of the Dubai Club for People of Determination; Sayed Ismail Sayed Al Hashemi, Board Member of the Dubai Sports Council; and Abdullah Al Naboodah, Owner of Dubai Basketball Club.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that, despite being a newcomer to the Adriatic Basketball League, Dubai Basketball has rapidly earned its place among the competition’s leading clubs. The team’s success reflects Dubai’s ambition and growing influence in international sport. His Highness added that the achievement underscores Dubai’s commitment to long-term investment in the development of sport and a world-class sporting ecosystem that matches the best on the global stage.

H.H. said: “The presence of leading teams, players and fans in Dubai and the high level of competition throughout the tournament further strengthen the city’s position as a global hub for major sporting events. Growing international interest in the championship, together with Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and sporting facilities, continues to elevate both the quality of competition and the experience for players, teams and fans alike.”

He added: “The championship’s growing popularity reflects Dubai’s success in building a world-class sporting ecosystem and reinforces its position as a global destination for sport.”

At the end of a thrilling contest, the Dubai Basketball Club ran away with an 86-81 win against the visiting KK Partizan to take a comfortable 2-0 lead at a jam-packed Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball Club continues to make history in only its second season in this world-class championship. This was the second encounter between the two teams, following Dubai Basketball’s 99-93 victory in their opening match of the final series.

The final is being played in a best-of-five format. The series now moves to Belgrade, where the third game will be held on 10 June and the fourth on 12 June, if necessary.