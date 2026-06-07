WHO confirms 471 Ebola cases in Central Africa

GENEVA, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation has announced the registration of 471 confirmed cases of the Ebola virus, including 84 deaths, in Central Africa, amid growing concerns over the potential expansion of the outbreak.

The organisation clarified that the Democratic Republic of the Congo recorded 452 cases and 82 deaths, while Uganda reported 19 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the possibility that the epidemic could expand to levels similar to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, unless strict health measures are implemented to limit its spread.