Rescuers halt search for two men missing in Laos cave

VIENTIANE, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Rescue teams in Laos have halted the search for two men who went missing inside a partially flooded cave more than two weeks ago, after the chances of finding them alive diminished and the risks posed by the site’s instability increased.

Seven villagers became trapped in the cave in central Xaysomboun province on May 20 when flash floods blocked their exit as they hunted bats for food and searched for gold in old mining areas, state media said.

Rescue teams located five of the men alive a week later, with one extracted by divers on May 29 and four guided out the following day after water was pumped from the flooded cavern.