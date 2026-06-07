Two injured, 35 fishing boats destroyed in Ecuador port fire

QUITO, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Two people were injured and at least 35 fishing boats were destroyed in a fire that broke out at the port of Manta, one of Ecuador's most important fishing ports on the Pacific coast.

Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said the fire had been brought under control, adding that investigations are under way to determine the cause of the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at least 35 boats went up in flames at the port's moorings. These were small and medium-sized fishing boats made of highly flammable materials such as fibreglass, resulting in large flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising above the port area.

The fire has been brought under control, the national secretariat for risk management announced.