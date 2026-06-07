Four UAE aid convoys enter Gaza under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

AL ARISH, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys carrying 740 tonnes of food parcels aboard 60 trucks entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, supporting the Palestinian people and helping address their humanitarian needs amid challenging humanitarian conditions.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish prepared and loaded the convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, following an organised mechanism that ensures the sorting, preparation and dispatch of aid in line with field requirements inside the Gaza Strip.

The convoys are part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and help meet their basic needs through the continuous delivery of relief and food assistance.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian mission aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people by providing various forms of humanitarian and relief support, reflecting the UAE's longstanding approach to giving and humanitarian solidarity.