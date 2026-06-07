President of Johannesburg Chamber hails Dubai development model

JOHANNESBURG, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is an important strategic partner for South Africa, according to Caren Sutherns, President of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who said Dubai stands out as a world-leading model for sustainable economic growth and business competitiveness.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a trade mission organised by Dubai Chambers to Johannesburg, Sutherns said Dubai had emerged as one of the world's foremost economic and commercial centres, adding that the UAE's development model is highly regarded by South Africa's business and economic communities.

She said Johannesburg is keen to strengthen cooperation with Dubai and benefit from its advanced expertise in urban planning, city development, infrastructure, water resource management, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, stressing that significant opportunities exist to build mutually beneficial partnerships.

Sutherns praised Dubai Chambers' initiative in organising the trade mission to South Africa, noting that Johannesburg welcomes UAE investors and offers promising opportunities across a range of sectors, including construction, real estate development, infrastructure, financial services, technology and the digital economy. She added that the city serves as a major economic centre and an important gateway to African markets.

She also expressed the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry's interest in strengthening cooperation with UAE economic institutions, particularly Dubai Chambers, to further enhance trade and investment relations and create new opportunities opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in both countries.

Addressing the UAE business community, Addressing Emirati business leaders, Sutherns highlighted South Africa's promising investment environment and underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships with the UAE. She noted that Dubai's development achievements are highly regarded by the business community in Johannesburg.