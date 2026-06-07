‘The Digital School’ expands its digital teacher preparation programmes in Seychelles

DUBAI, 7th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has launched a new phase of its Teacher Preparation Programme in Seychelles, in collaboration with the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme office and the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development of the Republic of Seychelles. This phase aims to build the digital education capabilities of approximately 100 teachers across 11 schools.

The Programme seeks to empower teachers in Seychelles to integrate modern digital education tools and methodologies into the educational process. With this expansion, the total number of beneficiaries from The Digital School’s programmes in Seychelles will reach 395 teachers.

This new phase embodies The Digital School's ongoing efforts to strengthen digital transformation within Seychelles' education sector by scaling an integrated model that combines hands-on training with flexible digital learning. The approach ensures a practical and sustainable transfer of knowledge. This, in turn, contributes to building educational capacities capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the education sector.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange Programme affairs, affirmed that this cooperation reflects the UAE government’s approach and its ongoing efforts to foster international collaboration and government knowledge exchange, and support education development, digital transformation, and capacity-building initiatives in partner countries.

This ultimately contributes to sharing the UAE’s expertise and successful experiences in digital education and human development.

He noted that the Government Experience Exchange Programme office is committed to fostering impactful partnerships that drive positive change in vital sectors serving society and enhancing quality of life. He added that the UAE Government has advanced and pioneering digital education experiences that serve as a model for many governments worldwide.

Dr. Justin Zelym, Secretary-General for Public Education and Curriculum at the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development of the Republic of Seychelles, affirmed that the launch of The Digital School programmes represents an important and timely step within national efforts to enhance education quality through the effective use of technology and to equip students with future-ready skills.

Zelym said, “We value this partnership with The Digital School, which is built on a shared vision aimed at achieving a real transformation in the education system by providing integrated digital learning environments, curriculum-aligned educational content, and advanced professional development programmes for teachers. This contributes to expanding educational opportunities and reducing learning gaps.”

For his part, Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of The Digital School, affirmed that the expansion of teacher training programmes in Seychelles is part of the School’s efforts to enhance its global impact, driven by the belief that teachers are the cornerstone of any sustainable educational transformation.

Al Ali stated that through this partnership, the School is working to equip teachers with the digital skills and tools needed to effectively integrate modern technology into classrooms, thereby improving education quality and enhancing students’ readiness for future demands.

The Programme falls under The Digital School’s efforts to build teacher capacity and enable the use of modern digital education tools and technologies through the Global Digital Educator Academy (DEGA), one of the world’s largest multilingual digital teacher preparation initiatives. The academy has benefited around 40,000 teachers across more than 40 countries through training programmes delivered in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Kurdish, Portuguese, and Indonesian.

The Programme includes an introductory “Orientation” course focused on enabling teachers to use the digital learning platform, access educational content, and successfully complete digital learning requirements, thereby enhancing their readiness for active engagement in modern learning environments.

It also includes a second course titled “Learning in the Digital Classroom within an Online Learning Environment,” which aims to develop teachers’ skills in managing digital classrooms and effectively using modern educational tools and technologies in the teaching process.

The Digital School was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It is the world’s first internationally accredited digital school, aimed at providing flexible and smart learning opportunities for underprivileged communities around the world.

The Digital School has reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across over 40 countries through educational programmes and initiatives delivered in seven languages, in partnership with governments, international organizations, and global universities. It is academically accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) in the United States.

The UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme in 2018 to transfer best practices and government expertise to countries around the world, and to enhance international cooperation in government modernization and development. The Programme has successfully built partnerships with dozens of countries to support institutional capacity building and improve government performance.