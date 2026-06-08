Qatar denies reports of airspace closure, flight suspension

DOHA, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Sunday dismissed reports circulating on social media claimimg that the Qatar’s airspace has been closed or the air traffic has been suspended.

In a statement issued today, the Authority explained that the current Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is intended to designate alternative air routes to ensure the continued provision of air navigation services at the highest levels of safety and efficiency in light of the current situation and in accordance with internationally approved standards and practices.