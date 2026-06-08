Kuwait submits second protest to ICAO over airspace violations, airport attacks

KUWAIT, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait has submitted a second official letter of protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding sinful Iranian violations, attacks that have targeted its sovereignty by violating its airspace, facilities of its international airport, resulting in serious repercussions for the safety, security of civil aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait stated Sunday in a statement reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the protest letter emphasised these attacks represent a blatant, dangerous violation of international covenants, agreements regulating civil aviation. It noted they pose a direct threat to the safety of passengers, airlines, workers at Kuwait International Airport, in addition to the vital facilities, infrastructure belonging to the airport.

The directorate pointed out that the latest attack targeting Terminal 1 (T1) last Wednesday resulted in fatalities, severe human injuries, very massive material losses. The strikes caused the disruption, suspension of air navigation traffic, halting flights to, from Kuwait International Airport, which directly impacted air transport operations, passenger movement.

It explained that the gravity of the incident is compounded by the fact that it occurred only about 48 hours after the reopening of Passenger Terminal 1, the resumption of flight movements for Arab, foreign companies following the completion of repair work, rehabilitation of the building damaged in the first attack suffered by the airport on February 28. This followed extensive efforts by the State of Kuwait to operate the vital facility, restore air navigation traffic in a normal, safe manner.

In its letter, the authority stressed the need for the International Civil Aviation Organisation to take urgent, decisive measures to ensure the protection of civil airspace, facilities, prevent the recurrence of such violations, hold those responsible accountable in line with the provisions of international law, internationally approved standards for civil aviation security, safety.

It affirmed that the State of Kuwait reserves its full rights under international law to take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its sovereignty, security, airspace, civil facilities, ensure the safety of passengers, workers, facilities affiliated with Kuwait International Airport