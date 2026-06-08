Baniyas finishes on top as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 4 comes to a close

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 4 of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) concluded today, Sunday, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with competitions in the Kids and Under-12 divisions. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished at the top of the overall standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Palms Sports – Team 777 in third.

The final day drew strong family and fan attendance and featured a highly competitive atmosphere, demonstrating the championship’s growing position on the UAE jiu-jitsu calendar and its role in expanding participation and identifying talent across age groups.

The closing day showcased promising performances from young athletes, reflecting the quality of talent development programmes implemented by clubs and academies at the grassroots level. Athletes demonstrated strong technical skills, discipline, and the ability to perform under competitive conditions.

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan;Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Dr Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development; Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Member of the Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; Fatima Al Falahi, Director of Governance and Institutional Excellence at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; along with federation officials, sponsors, and representatives of clubs and academies.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri said: “What sets the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship apart is that it presents a comprehensive model of how sport can contribute to developing individuals and communities. From my position in the sports sector, I see the championship as a successful example of long-term investment in future generations through an advanced competitive system that enjoys the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and helps develop athletes capable of representing the nation and achieving success at the highest levels.

“As the parent of one of the participants, I can personally see the positive impact jiu-jitsu has on young people, whether in terms of discipline, self-confidence, or the ability to take responsibility. Today, jiu-jitsu does more than produce champions on the mat. It helps develop a generation with leadership qualities, strong values, and the ability to face challenges with a positive mindset.

Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “Dedicating a day of the championship to the Kids and Under-12 divisions alone reflects the importance the championship places on promoting the sport at the grassroots level, which serves as the foundation for developing future champions and supporting the long-term growth of jiu-jitsu.”

“Competitions in these age categories provide an important indication of the future of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. The performances witnessed during the round reflect the continued growth of participation, improving technical standards, and the quality of development programmes implemented by clubs and academies.

“Several athletes showed promising potential and applied their skills with confidence and discipline. This reflects the efforts of coaches and families in supporting their development. Families play an important role in encouraging commitment and helping young athletes continue their journey in the sport.”

Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager, Sales at Jaguar Land Rover, Premier Motors, said, "We are proud to have been the exclusive automotive partner of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship and to see Defender serve as the championship’s official sponsoring brand.”

“The championship has quickly become one of the UAE’s leading sporting events, attracting athletes from different age groups and providing opportunities for them to develop and progress through the sport.

“Defender shares many of the values that define jiu-jitsu, including determination, resilience, and readiness to overcome challenges. We look forward to continuing our support for the championship and celebrating the success of athletes throughout the season.”

Strong family attendance was one of the standout features of the final day, with families supporting their children throughout the competitions and medal ceremonies. The atmosphere reflected the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family and helped strengthen athletes’ confidence and commitment.

Uira Dal Jovem, coach of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, said: “Athletes in the Kids and Under-12 categories represent the future of the sport. The performances we witnessed reflect the quality of work clubs carry out during the early stages of athlete development. The presence of families alongside their children adds significant value to the sporting experience and helps build athletes’ confidence.”

Nada Al Qudsi, mother of athlete Mariam Saif Al Dhahouri, said: “Jiu-jitsu championships have become an important part of children’s learning and development because they provide opportunities to build self-confidence, discipline, and responsibility. Regular participation in competitions helps young athletes develop gradually and allows families to join in their children’s achievements.”