UAE Food Bank, DP World Foundation launch 'Sustainable Goodness' initiative

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Food Bank and the DP World Foundation, the charitable arm of DP World Group, have launched the “Sustainable Goodness” initiative in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs, and DP World. The initiative aims to reduce food waste by recovering abandoned food shipments at Jebel Ali Port and redistributing them to beneficiaries in accordance with approved health and food safety standards.

The partners signed a cooperation agreement to activate the initiative in the presence of Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank; Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; Latifa Al Qamzi, Director General of the DP World Foundation; Ahmed Yousef Al Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC and CEO and Managing Director of Jebel Ali Port; and Shehab Mohammed Al Jasmi, Chief Commercial Officer, Ports and Terminals, DP World GCC.

Through this strategic collaboration, participating entities will identify and manage abandoned food shipments whose owners choose not to complete customs clearance procedures at Jebel Ali Port. The initiative establishes a coordinated framework to facilitate the release of these shipments, assess their suitability for consumption, and transfer eligible products to the UAE Food Bank for redistribution through its established humanitarian network.

The initiative will also simplify release procedures and reduce associated costs and processing times for companies that voluntarily relinquish ownership of eligible food shipments and donate them to support the UAE Food Bank’s programmes and initiatives.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Latifa Al Qamzi, Director General of the DP World Foundation, said: “This initiative demonstrates the power of coordinated action in advancing sustainability and strengthening humanitarian impact. By bringing together key partners across the food, logistics, customs, and regulatory ecosystem, we are creating a practical mechanism that reduces food waste, preserves valuable resources, and redirects food supplies to communities that can benefit from them most.”

She added: “The initiative transforms a logistical challenge into a sustainable opportunity that supports food security and responsible resource management. Through our collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and our partners, we are helping create a more efficient and impactful model for managing surplus food and supporting charitable efforts across the UAE.”

For her part, Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the initiative represents a pioneering step towards preserving food resources and supporting charitable and humanitarian efforts by ensuring food supplies are redistributed in accordance with the highest health and safety standards.

She said: “Dubai Municipality will provide the necessary technical and regulatory support to ensure that food shipments comply with approved health and food safety requirements before they are transferred to the UAE Food Bank. We will also provide guidance and advisory support to strengthen compliance and contribute to the sustainability, resilience, and integrity of the food system.”

Shehab Mohammed Al Jasmi, Chief Commercial Officer, Ports and Terminals, DP World GCC, said: “The Sustainable Goodness initiative represents a practical step towards strengthening the role of the logistics sector in supporting sustainability and social responsibility. By leveraging our operational capabilities and integrated network, we can redirect abandoned food shipments towards humanitarian purposes with tangible social impact.

This partnership demonstrates how collaboration between government entities and the private sector can reduce food waste, improve supply chain efficiency, and support the UAE’s food security and sustainable development objectives.”

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in humanitarian work, Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director of the Policy and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, said: “The launch of the Sustainable Goodness initiative reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s charitable ecosystem and strengthening food security through practical and sustainable solutions. We remain committed to facilitating customs procedures for eligible food shipments and providing the necessary administrative support to ensure food supplies reach beneficiaries safely, efficiently, and without delay.”

Manal Bin Yarouf, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank Foundation, said: “The Sustainable Goodness initiative represents an innovative model of institutional collaboration that addresses one of the key challenges associated with food supply chains by preventing eligible abandoned food shipments from becoming waste and redirecting them towards humanitarian purposes.”

She added: “Through this initiative, participating entities will work together to assess, manage, and transfer suitable food shipments to the UAE Food Bank for redistribution to beneficiaries across the UAE. This contributes to strengthening food security, improving surplus food management, reducing waste, and supporting the UAE’s broader sustainability objectives.”

Under the agreement, the partners will also collaborate on awareness initiatives that promote responsible consumption and highlight the importance of reducing food waste. In addition, they will explore opportunities to showcase the initiative’s achievements through local and international sustainability and excellence platforms, reinforcing its contribution to sustainable development and food security.