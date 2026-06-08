Dibba Al Hisn launches palm tree inventory project

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, represented by the Department of Agriculture and Parks, has launched a project to survey and number palm trees in the “Ideal City”. The initiative coincides with World Environment Day 2026 and aims to strengthen efforts to preserve plant resources and improve their management through the best sustainable practices.

The project aims to establish an integrated database and a unified system to document information on palm trees and monitor their health and technical condition. This will facilitate routine maintenance, improve management efficiency, and ensure their preservation as an important environmental and heritage element in the city.

The municipality also held a tree-planting activity, with the participation of Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, department directors, and several employees. This forms part of efforts to expand green spaces, promote a culture of planting, support environmental sustainability, and improve quality of life.

Coinciding with the occasion, the municipality honoured the winners from both staff and the public in the “Best Innovative Environmental Idea” competition. This recognised their creative contributions to environmental awareness and to the adoption of sustainable solutions.

In collaboration with Bee’ah, the municipality organised a series of interactive workshops and awareness activities for children. These aimed to strengthen environmental culture among younger generations and instil positive behaviours related to environmental protection, contributing to the development of a generation aware of sustainability issues and its responsibilities towards the environment and society.

Talib Al Yahyai confirmed that the municipality continues to implement environmental initiatives and projects that support sustainability and the preservation of natural resources. He noted that the palm tree inventory and numbering project is an important step towards developing agricultural asset management systems and improving the efficiency of monitoring and maintenance.

He added: “We are keen to adopt qualitative initiatives that enhance quality of life and embed an environmental culture among community members, driven by our belief in the importance of collaborative work to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development. The launch of this project and its accompanying activities forms part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to support national sustainability directions and build a more prosperous future for coming generations.”