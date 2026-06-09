Nvidia signs AI and data centre agreements with South Korean companies

WASHINGTON, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) – Nvidia has signed a series of artificial intelligence-related agreements with leading South Korean technology companies aimed at expanding AI infrastructure and data centre capabilities in the country.

The US chipmaker announced plans with SK Telecom to build a large-scale AI data centre in South Korea, with the first facility expected to begin operations in 2027. The project will support AI services for businesses and industries across Korea and is intended to expand into other Asian markets.

Nvidia also signed a multi-year agreement with SK Hynix to develop next-generation memory technologies essential for AI systems and semiconductor manufacturing.

Additional partnerships include Naver, Doosan and LG Group, focusing on AI data centres, energy solutions, robotics, physical AI and future data centre technologies. Nvidia also held discussions with Hyundai Motor Group on applying AI to autonomous mobility, manufacturing robotics and Hyundai’s planned AI Valley data centre project in Saemangeum.

The agreements were announced during Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s visit to South Korea. Financial terms were not disclosed.