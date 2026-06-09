Emirati sports stars share journeys of perseverance, historic victories inspiring future athletes

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati individual sports athletes continue to build on a legacy of international success, proving that podium finishes require years of discipline and sacrifice rather than talent alone.

This weekly WAM report highlights the inspiring journeys of four national champions motivating the next generation of Emirati athletes.

National snooker team captain Mohamed Shehab has built an exceptional three-decade career since his international debut in 1993, securing 130 medals, including 74 golds. Aiming to reach 100 gold medals, Shehab notes his greatest challenge is maintaining peak performance against evolving competition. Mental focus and rigorous daily discipline remain his primary tools as he represents the UAE globally.

In table tennis, UAE Board Member Rashid Abdulhamid successfully balanced elite sport with academic ambition, winning 150 medals, including 110 golds. His biggest hurdle was balancing international competition with pursuing a specialised PhD. His doctoral research now focuses on developing young sports talent in the UAE to help prepare future generations of champions.

Rising global jiu-jitsu star Omar Al Suwaidi has secured World and Asian titles without conceding a single point in his matches. Initially joining the sport out of curiosity, a pivotal victory against a Brazilian opponent in Abu Dhabi solidified his career confidence. Earning his black belt required years of intensive training, averaging four hours daily, aided by mentorship from Emirati world champion Faisal Al Ketbi.

National cycling team captain Ahmed Al Mansouri has dedicated over 20 years to elite competition, spending up to six months a year away from his family for training camps. His perseverance led to a historic first-ever gold medal for the UAE at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games, alongside multiple Asian titles. Supported by his family, Al Mansouri is currently training to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.