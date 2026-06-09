Apple launches AI-powered Siri upgrade

CALIFORNIA, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple has launched an artificial intelligence-powered version of its voice assistant, Siri, featuring enhanced voice recognition and a standalone application during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at its Cupertino headquarters.

The new version, Siri AI, enables the assistant to pull deeper insights from the internet when answering queries. It can also reference previous conversations to access details such as an address sent in a message, even if the information was not formally saved.

Apple stated that Siri AI introduces a new voice experience, allowing the assistant to speak more expressively and responsively. The software will be available on iPads, with development underway to expand it to Apple Watches.

The company noted that Siri AI will not initially be available on iPhones and iPads in the European Union or China, pending the completion of regulatory procedures.

Images and searches conducted using Siri AI will be saved in a new standalone application available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with the software integrating directly into Apple's private cloud computing infrastructure.

The upgraded Siri will initially roll out in English, with additional languages to be introduced at a later, unspecified date.