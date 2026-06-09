Tropical storm forms off Nicaragua; heavy rain warnings issued

MIAMI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Meteorologists have announced the formation of Tropical Storm Cristina in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua, accompanied by winds reaching 75 kilometres per hour.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm's centre was located approximately 160 kilometres southwest of Managua, the Nicaraguan capital, and 275 kilometres southeast of San Salvador.

The centre warned of heavy rainfall across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Thursday, with forecasts indicating possible flooding and rising water levels in some areas.