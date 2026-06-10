AFC delivers definitive message of solidarity, support to Asian teams competing in FIFA World Cup 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As the global football spotlight shifts to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has delivered a definitive message of solidarity and support to the AFC’s representatives who stand on the precipice of football history.

The landmark 2026 edition introduces an unprecedented 48-team format, paving the way for Asia’s largest and most formidable delegation to take to the field. Leading this historic charge is a distinguished blend of established giants and maiden campaigners, with debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan carrying the unified pride of billions alongside Australia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The AFC President said: “On behalf of the Asian football family, I extend my warmest congratulations and most heartfelt well wishes to our Asian teams, players and match officials as they prepare to step onto the grandest stage of world football.

“This edition marks a historic milestone for our great game. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams across three host nations, the foundation for Asian success is stronger than ever and our Continent is well poised to stand taller on the global stage,'' he added.

“The journeys of our teams through the demanding AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 have proven their resilience, exceptional talent, and drive to excellence and now, the impetus is firmly on them to seize this moment in North America and ensure we establish a new, record-breaking benchmark of achievement outside of Asia.

“To all our AFC representatives: this is your moment to showcase the relentless progress, unity, and undeniable quality of Asian football. By earning your places among the world’s elite, you have already brought immense pride to the billions across our Continent, and you now carry the hopes and dreams of our diverse football family,'' he said.

“As we embark on this exciting journey across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, I urge you to play with courage, hold high the values of fair play, and write a compelling new chapter for our Continent on the global stage, he continued.

“Furthermore, we extend our compliments and full solidarity to FIFA, the host nations, and the local organising committees. We wish the global governing body the very best of luck and resounding success in staging this historic, expanded tournament. We have total confidence that this edition will serve as a powerful beacon of unity, bringing together fans and diverse cultures from every corner of the globe while charting inspiring new frontiers for world football.”

As the countdown reaches its climax, Asia’s representatives face a thrilling slate of initial encounters as the Group Stage gets underway across 16 host cities in North America.