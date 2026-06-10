Ambassadors of Coexistence initiative concludes 3rd edition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Against the backdrop of a distinguished gathering of ambassadors, diplomats, academics, prominent religious leaders, university students, and representatives of leading national institutions, the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi hosted the closing showcase of the Third Edition of the Ambassadors of Coexistence initiative on Monday evening, 8 June 2026.

The event was organised by the Manara Centre for Coexistence and Dialogue in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The event underscored, once again, that Abu Dhabi is not merely a political capital but a capital of hope; a city that honours the deep-rooted heritage of coexistence and, through its youth, is actively crafting a brighter future for all of humanity.

Opening Remarks Dr. Ali AlNuaimi, Chairman of the Manara Centre for Coexistence and Dialogue, delivered the opening remarks, underscoring the pivotal role that youth play in consolidating the values of coexistence and building bridges of understanding across civilizations, cultures, and faiths.

Complementing the showcase was a remarkable accompanying exhibition titled "Paths of Humanity: A Window to a Shared Past Where Civilizations Meet and Rise Together," presented in collaboration with the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum.

Ahmed AlMansoori, founder and Chair of the museum, personally guided guests through a rich journey among rare artefacts bearing witness to the depth of human civilizations, and precious religious manuscripts that stand as enduring testimony to the spirit of coexistence that has united peoples of different faiths and cultures throughout history. The exhibition transformed the ideal of coexistence into a lived, tangible experience, a powerful message resonating with attendees from across the globe.

Bakhita AlRemeithi, Executive Director of the Manara Centre for Coexistence and Dialogue, drew the event to a close with a reminder that the Ambassadors of Coexistence initiative does not stop at academic research or university projects. It plants in the hearts of young people an unshakeable conviction that real, lasting change begins with individuals.