Countdown celebrations for 2026 World Cup kick off in three host cities

ZURICH, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has announced a fresh line-up of artists for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert series. The events are scheduled to take place simultaneously on Wednesday 10th June across three host cities: Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, officially launching the tournament's celebrations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will run from 11th June to 19th July, featuring an expanded format of 48 teams for the first time in history.

The simultaneous concerts feature additions to the previously announced bills across all three North American venues.

In Toronto, all-female rock band The Beaches join the Canadian line-up, while renowned Italian tenor Maestro Andrea Bocelli will headline the Mexican celebrations in Mexico City. In Los Angeles, pop sensation Ava Max and rapper BIA have been added to the California programme.

The concert series is organised in collaboration with the Grammy Foundation. It will feature international artists from the official 2026 World Cup album, alongside surprise guest appearances and live, interactive segments connecting the three host venues.

FIFA confirmed that fans can still secure tickets for the concerts across the three cities as anticipation builds ahead of the tournament's opening match. The events will also be broadcast live across FIFA’s official digital and streaming platforms.