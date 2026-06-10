Al Dahra highlights food security strategy at 'Impact 2026'

ABU DHABI, 9th June 2026 (WAM) -- Al Dahra Agricultural Company showcased its strategy for building resilient supply chains and ensuring an uninterrupted flow of essential food commodities to the UAE during the 'Hub71 Impact Event 2026' in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE agribusiness highlighted its global operations, which cover over 100,000 hectares across Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company detailed its recent efforts to counter global supply chain disruptions to secure sustainable supplies of wheat, barley, grains, and animal feed for the country.

Wissam Abbas, Regional Executive Director at Al Dahra, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company mitigated recent global logistics disruptions by realigning supply routes and enhancing operational efficiency to maintain domestic market stability.

Abbas noted that over 18,000 farmers benefit from integrated food security programmes in Abu Dhabi. He added that a significant volume of national grain imports passes through the company's strategic silos at Fujairah Port, underscoring its pivotal role in national supply chains.

Leveraging experience from past global crises, the 30-year-old company continues to build adaptable supply frameworks to support the UAE's long-term food security readiness, Abbas concluded.