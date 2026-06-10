US stocks close mixed as tech volatility continues

NEW YORK, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Major stock market indexes on Wall Street ended mixed on Tuesday following volatile trading sessions.

The S&P 500 Index fell by 19.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 7,386.65.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 250.84 points, or 0.97 percent, settling at 25,678.82.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 50,857.58.

The uneven performance followed a sharp intra-day reversal in high-flying artificial intelligence and chip stocks, which wiped out early morning gains. While mega-cap technology firms weighed heavily on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, defensive sectors and value stocks provided late-session support to the Dow Jones.