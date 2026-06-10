US trade deficit narrows to $55.9 billion in April

WASHINGTON, 10th June, 2026 (WAM)-- The US goods and services deficit narrowed to $55.9 billion in April, down $0.7 billion from the $56.6 billion recorded in March.

Data released on Tuesday by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that April exports rose by $8.3 billion from March to reach $327.1 billion.

Imports for the same month grew by $7.6 billion compared to March, totalling $383.0 billion.

The BEA noted that the April decrease reflected a $2.4 billion reduction in the goods deficit to $83.7 billion, which offset a $1.7 billion decline in the services surplus to $27.8 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased by $213.5 billion, or 49.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2025. This structural shift was driven by an 11.3 percent year-on-year increase in exports, alongside a 5.5 percent annual drop in imports.