11 killed, 44 wounded in Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eleven people were killed and 44 others wounded on Tuesday following two Israeli air strikes targeting the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed in a statement that an Israeli strike on the Al-Masaken neighbourhood in Tyre killed eight individuals and wounded 35 others.

A separate strike in the surrounding Tyre district resulted in three fatalities and left nine people injured.

The ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre previously announced that the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks across the country, spanning from 2nd March until Tuesday, has risen to 3,666 dead and 11,321 wounded.