UN Secretary-General demands immediate release of 73 detained UN personnel in Yemen

NEW YORK, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has reiterated his condemnation of the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions by the Houthis in June 2024.

He also again condemns the arbitrary detention of UN personnel in 2025, 2023 and 2021, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said that 73 United Nations personnel remain arbitrarily detained. "One United Nations colleague has died in detention. Some colleagues are being held incommunicado. These actions violate international law, cause deep suffering to families and have severely constrained the ability of the United Nations and its partners to assist millions of people in need across Yemen."

United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all acts performed by them in their official capacity, read the statement.

The Secretary-General underscored the importance of continued dialogue and engagement with the Houthis to secure the release of detained personnel and enable the resumption of humanitarian and development activities.

The United Nations will continue to pursue all possible avenues to secure the immediate and safe release of those detained. "The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with them and their families and reiterates that humanitarian workers should never be targeted or detained for carrying out their vital work.

"The Secretary-General remains steadfast in the United Nations’ commitment to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace," the statement concluded.