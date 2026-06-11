Kuwait airspace shut down temporarily due to Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced temporary closure of Kuwait's airspace effective as of 4:50 am on Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the DGCA said flights will be diverted to alternative airports until the threat subsides.

This precautionary measure, implemented in accordance with pre-set procedures, aims to ensure the safety and security of air navigation and passengers.

The Directorate explained that this measure was taken due to the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and the potential risks to civil aviation in the region. It affirmed that it is continuously monitoring the developments in coordination with relevant authorities in Kuwait.

The airspace will reopen, and air traffic will resume as soon as the situation is resolved and the threat has been eliminated, as assessed by the relevant authorities.

The Directorate urged all passengers and airlines to follow official updates and adhere to all relevant instructions and guidelines.