SIH, UOS advance heritage collaboration

SHARJAH, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and the University of Sharjah (UOS) explored opportunities to expand joint cooperation in scientific, research, and cultural fields.

The discussions focused on developing high-quality projects related to scientific and cultural heritage, while creating new avenues for knowledge exchange and academic collaboration at both local and international levels.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of SIH, welcomed a delegation from the University of Sharjah at the Institute’s headquarters. The delegation included Professor Dr. Jairo Alfonso, Dean of the College of Communication; Professor Dr Masoud Idris, Director of the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Science among Arabs and Muslims; and Dr. Saleh Al-Lahibi, Vice Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. The meeting was also attended by several directors and officials from the Institute.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Musallam praised the longstanding cooperation between the two institutions, highlighting a range of joint research initiatives, scientific programmes, and publishing projects implemented over recent years. These efforts have played a significant role in promoting Emirati and Arab heritage within academic and intellectual circles.

Dr. Al-Musallam emphasised that scientific partnerships represent a cornerstone of the Institute’s strategy to advance heritage-related work and broaden its impact. He noted that SIH remains committed to collaborating with local, regional, and international academic and research institutions, driven by its belief in the value of knowledge integration and the exchange of expertise and best practices.

He explained that cooperation with universities extends beyond traditional academic programmes to the development of sustainable knowledge-based projects that strengthen the role of heritage in scientific research and education. Such initiatives also help draw upon leading international experiences and adapt them to serve national cultural identity while safeguarding human heritage for future generations.

Dr. Al-Musallam further stressed that engagement with global academic institutions and specialised research centers is a strategic priority for the Institute, enriching its scientific content and expanding its reach. He noted that heritage has evolved into a dynamic field that intersects with research, innovation, technology, and the humanities.

The discussions also focused on cooperation between the Institute and the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Science among Arabs and Muslims through the UNESCO Chair on Science Diplomacy and Scientific Heritage. Several future initiatives were proposed, including the launch of a small research grant programme, support for the 2027 Winter School, and the development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The two sides also explored opportunities to support the joint doctoral programme between the University of Sharjah and the University of Groningen, collaborate on research and technology projects involving virtual and augmented reality, establish an international journal dedicated to Arab and Islamic heritage studies, and produce an Arabic-language podcast series on Arab and Islamic scientific heritage and public diplomacy.

The meeting concluded with discussions on expanding collaboration in postgraduate research, including joint supervision of doctoral dissertations and the development of graduate research projects based on cultural studies in Sharjah and beyond. Both institutions also expressed interest in enhancing joint scientific publishing between University of Sharjah faculty members and researchers at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, with the aim of advancing specialised knowledge production in the fields of heritage and culture.