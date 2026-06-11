SWSC earns seven medals at Abu Dhabi Fencing Championship

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Women's Sports Club (SWSC) achieved an impressive result at the Abu Dhabi International Fencing Championship, securing seven medals in the under-12 category. The tournament was held at Al Nahyania Hall in Al Ain and featured more than 200 fencers representing clubs from across the UAE and abroad.

The club's fencers delivered outstanding performances throughout the competition, demonstrating their growing technical abilities and competitive spirit.

In the épée event, which featured 22 participants, Zainab Khalid Al Nahla claimed the silver medal, while Shaima Khalfan Al Qaz and Nadia Saeed Al Sharif shared third place, earning bronze medals. Their achievements reflected the athletes' progress and strong performances throughout the championship.

The club also excelled in the foil event, dominating the podium with Reem Omar Butti Al Shamsi winning gold, Tulin Saif Mohsen securing silver, and both Fatima Khamis Al Badawi and Fatima Jassim Al Balushi taking bronze medals.

With these results, Sharjah Women's Sports Club concluded its participation with a total of seven medals: one gold, two silver, and four bronze. The achievement highlights the effectiveness of the club's training programmes and its continued efforts to develop young fencing talent.

Balqees Al Shehhi, Head of the Technical Analysis and Monitoring Department at the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, praised the athletes' performances and emphasised the importance of investing in grassroots development.

She noted that the results reflect the technical progress being achieved among young athletes and underline the value of building strong foundations from an early age. She added that participation in high-level competitions provides valuable experience, strengthens self-confidence, and supports the gradual development of technical skills within a long-term training framework.

The achievement further reflects the success of ongoing efforts to advance fencing within Sharjah Women's Sports Club and strengthen the presence of talented athletes across various age groups, laying a solid foundation for the future growth of the sport.