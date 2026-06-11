SSC explores cooperation with University of Kalba

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) and the University of Kalba (UKB) explored avenues for cooperation during a joint meeting at the university.

A delegation from the Council, led by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, the Council’s Chairman, and comprising Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Malih, Dr. Omar Hassan bin Hanifa, Dr. Saif Ahmed Al Zaabi, and Khalid Mohammed, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Government Communication Department, visited the university.

They were received by Professor Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al Hosani, the University Director, and Professor Dr. George Nassis, the Vice Director for Academic Affairs.

During the visit, the delegation toured the university's facilities and services and discussed joint plans and programmes to benefit students in general and outstanding athletes in particular. They also discussed exchanging academic and technical expertise to achieve shared goals.

In conclusion, the Council delegation expressed its satisfaction with the outcome of the visit and stated that it would be a prelude to close cooperation through the plans and programmes of both sides. University representatives also confirmed that the meeting identified many common goals that serve the youth of the Emirate, both male and female students, to combine academic excellence with athletic distinction.