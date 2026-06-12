UAE President awards Order of the Union to Martin L Edelman

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the Order of the Union to Mr Martin L Edelman, the distinguished legal expert and international advisor, in recognition of his role in advancing the UAE’s global strategic partnerships and supporting its economic development vision.

His Highness commended Mr Edelman for his pioneering legal and advisory contributions over decades of cooperation with numerous investment and economic institutions in the UAE, as well as for his support in strengthening international relations and partnerships that have contributed to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and investment.

Mr Edelman expressed his appreciation to His Highness and said he was honoured to receive the award. He praised the UAE’s ambitious economic vision, which is founded on global strategic partnerships and sustainable investment, particularly in the fields of innovation and technology, helping the country become an inspiring global model.

The decoration ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and officials.