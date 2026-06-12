Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of 6th cohort of Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys under patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the Honorary President of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 6th cohort of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, comprising 94 graduates, as part of the academy’s celebration of Grade 12 students for the Class of 2026.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the role of holistic education in building character and national identity, and preparing students for their future with confidence, and commended the graduates’ academic excellence, and called on them to continue to pursue knowledge, uphold responsibility, and serve the nation