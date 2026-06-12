Tadweer Group Youth Council hosts Second Youth Forum

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of Tadweer Group, in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, has hosted the second edition of the Youth Council Forum under the theme “Youth Leadership During Crises.” The forum took place at the Academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together more than 100 representatives from youth councils across the UAE, spanning government, environmental, cultural and social institutions. It provided a platform for dialogue on strengthening youth preparedness, enhancing institutional resilience, and enabling young leaders to contribute effectively during crises and exceptional circumstances.

Discussions focused on equipping young national talent with the skills and mindset required to respond to complex challenges. Through interactive sessions and a central panel discussion, participants explored real-world leadership experiences shared by youth representatives from key national institutions, including Tadweer Group, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

Panellists drew on operational and institutional experiences in high-pressure environments, highlighting how youth councils can strengthen organisational resilience, support Emirati talent development, and foster innovation and leadership across sectors.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “We view forums such as this as an important space where future leaders are exposed to real-world perspectives beyond the classroom. They allow young professionals to engage directly with the complexities of institutional work, especially in areas that require coordination, adaptability and informed decision-making. Our role is to support that exposure by creating environments where dialogue is structured, practical and connected to national priorities.”

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group and Chair of Tadweer Group’s Youth Council Committee, said: “The Youth Forum brings youth councils from across the UAE together on a practical platform for cross-sector dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership building. It allows us to move from discussion to action, turning shared perspectives into meaningful initiatives that support national priorities.

This year’s focus on Emirati youth leadership during crises underlined the importance of listening to young voices and empowering them to contribute. The creativity, awareness and sense of responsibility demonstrated by participants reflect the essential role youth play in addressing challenges with fresh perspectives and developing innovative solutions for their communities.”

Participants concluded the forum with strengthened networks and new avenues for cross-sector collaboration. The discussions enhanced their understanding of the role young leaders play in reinforcing institutional resilience and driving sustainable impact. The forum also generated practical recommendations to be implemented within their respective organisations.