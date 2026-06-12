Sharjah launches community campaign to preserve family heritage

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Archives launched a national community campaign titled “Family Memory.. National Heritage” on Thursday at Souq Al Sharia in Al Dhaid. The initiative coincides with the International Archives Week celebrations and the UAE’s “Year of the Family” objectives.

Asma Nasser, Director of the Information Access and Knowledge Department at Sharjah Archives, explained that the campaign aims to encourage members of the community to document their family histories, and to record photographs and oral narratives associated with them. She noted that such material carries significant historical and human value, enriching the national history of the United Arab Emirates and broadening its dimensions.

She added that Al Dhaid was selected as the launch location due to its historical importance, and to highlight the rich stories, experiences, images, and documents of the central region that reflect the community’s development. The choice also reflects Sharjah Archives’ commitment to reaching different areas of the emirate and strengthening public participation in preserving local history.