National Library and Archives launches 14 AI agents

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Library and Archives (NLA) launched an advanced package of electronic systems and 14 artificial intelligence agents aimed at creating a qualitative leap in document and information management. The launch coincided with its celebrations of International Archives Week 2026 (8–12 June), which also featured an exhibition documenting the evolution of information technology and preservation methods.

Dr. Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives and Chairman of the Arab Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (ARBICA), emphasised that these initiatives are aligned with the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031 and support efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy.

During the event, Dr. Al Ali announced the "Best AI Agent" initiative, designed to encourage national talent to develop innovative technological solutions that contribute to task automation and enhance operational efficiency.

Dr. Hamad Al Mutairi, Vice President of the International Council on Archives and Acting Executive Director of the National Library and Archives, explained that the launch of this package represents a strategic step in the digital transformation journey, aimed at maximizing the value and utilization of information.

In the same context, Abdulazez Al-Amim, Acting Director of Information Technology and Digital Solutions, stated that the newly introduced AI agents—most notably “Knowledge Guardian” and the smart “Memory” platform—will analyse data and extract text electronically, accelerating task completion and supporting decision-making processes.

The NLA Expo showcased the latest digital systems, software and technology-driven initiatives that support digital transformation. The event highlighted an integrated digital ecosystem designed to enhance institutional efficiency and drive excellence and innovation in line with future aspirations.