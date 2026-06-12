Muslim World League condemns Iran’s continued aggression against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

MAKKAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned Iran’s continued criminal aggression against the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued Thursday, the MWL renewed his condemnation of Iran’s repeated criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

It emphasised full solidarity with the three countries in all measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents.