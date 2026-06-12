Middle East conflict sends global growth to lowest rate since COVID-19: World Bank

WASHINGTON, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The conflict in the Middle East is expected to slow global growth to the lowest rate since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic amid higher energy prices, steeper inflation, and increased borrowing costs , according to the World Bank Group’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Global growth is forecast to slow to 2.5% in 2026, down from 2.9% in 2025. Forecasts for two-thirds of economies have been downgraded relative to January of this year. Global growth is expected to improve to 2.8% in 2027 but will remain 0.4 percentage point below the average during the 2010s. Weak growth in developing economies has stalled progress toward advanced-economy income levels. By 2028, developing economies other than China and India will have collectively experienced nearly a decade of no progress on narrowing their per capita income gap with advanced economies, the report finds.

''Developing countries have faced a series of challenges over the last decade,” said Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group. “The impact differs by country, but the basic test is the same: protect people and preserve stability today, without giving up on growth and jobs tomorrow. In response to the current shock, we are providing liquidity where it is needed now — and we are ready with additional financing, guarantees, and private-sector solutions if pressures deepen. Our job is to help countries steady the ship, keep reforms moving, and emerge stronger on the other side.”

Yet downside risks are significant. If energy supply disruptions prove more severe than currently assumed and are accompanied by substantial financial stress, global growth could fall to just 1.3% in 2026, and inflation would rise to 4.4%.

The World Bank Group is committed to supporting all developing countries as they confront crises. In response to the conflict in the Middle East, it is immediately making up to $50–60 billion available through existing instruments, including $25 billion of pre-arranged financing. This can support social safety nets for the most vulnerable people, boost fiscal capacity, and provide working capital and liquidity support for firms and farms.

To date, over 30 countries are actively working with the World Bank Group to enhance readiness and enable a rapid response to the crisis under this response plan. If the conflict and its economic fallout persist, the World Bank Group can scale up its support to $80–100 billion over 15 months.

South Asia is expected to see the strongest growth of any region in 2026, but even its growth will register a significant slowdown—from 7% in 2025 to 6.3% in 2026, the report finds. Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is also slowing, with the biggest pressures coming through inflation, including high food prices due to the fertilizer supply shortages and price hikes.