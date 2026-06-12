Economic damage from infectious diseases in Russia hit over $18 bn in 2025

MOSCOW, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The economic damage from infectious diseases in Russia in 2025 amounted to 1,341.7 bn rubles ($18.2 bn), according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), TASS reported.

"In 2025, the economic damage from 30 infectious diseases (nosological groups) only amounted to about 1,341.7 bln rubles," the regulator said.

Treatment of acute upper respiratory tract infections of multiple and unspecified localization required the largest amount of investments - almost 1,167 bn rubles ($15.8 bn), followed by chickenpox and acute intestinal infections.