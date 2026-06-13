ETCC partners with Huawei to launch 2nd edition of Nafis International Programme for Emirati tech students

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has announced the second edition of the Nafis International Programme (NIP) for Emirati tech graduates and final-year tech students. Aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, this initiative drives the nation’s transition to a knowledge-driven digital economy. By empowering local talent with global expertise, it is shaping the nation’s technological future.

The Emirati students selected for the NIP will undergo a two-month international training in the UAE and the Republic of China, in cooperation with Huawei, one of the world’s leading technology and innovation companies.

First launched by ETCC in 2024, the NIP is built to empower the next generation of Emirati talent. By equipping students with advanced knowledge and critical digital skills, the programme prepares them to thrive in high-demand, future technology sectors.

Beyond classroom training, the NIP aims to build a robust pool of skilled national professionals with the goal to drive creativity. This training helps them embrace rapid technological shifts, and solidify the UAE’s position as a premier global hub for the knowledge economy.

Prospective applicants can visit the official Nafis platform to review the registration guidelines, admission criteria, and participation requirements, and to complete their applications online. To qualify, applicants must hold a minimum cumulative university GPA of 3.0 in select advanced technology majors, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and 5G Networks, which enhances their expertise and readiness to compete in promising technology sectors.

Following the application screening, evaluation, and interview process, the first phase of the programme will focus on selecting candidates for a four-week training programme in the UAE. In the second phase, the selected participants will travel to the Republic of China for an additional four-week training at Huawei’s facilities. The training will also entail field visits to specialised technology and innovation hubs.

The programme seeks to highlight the significance of Nafis and its key role in empowering national talent and preparing them for the future. It also aims to solidify the initiative’s standing as an exceptional, world-class opportunity to develop skills and expertise, given its profound impact in driving career growth and professional excellence across significant, future-oriented sectors.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), said, “We recognise the growing importance of modern technology and its pivotal role in improving quality of life and driving national progress. The second edition of NIP’s specialised training underscores our commitment to driving technology-based growth. Fully aligned with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, this programme is a step towards building the UAE’s competitive, knowledge-based digital economy.

“Following the incredible success of our first cohort, who gained firsthand experience with some of the world’s leading global corporations, we are more committed than ever to continue investing in our national talent. By equipping our youth with the tools and knowledge they need today, we ensure they are ready to lead the rapid technological transformations of tomorrow.”

Jerry Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, stated, “In partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Huawei is deeply committed to equipping the next generation of Emirati youth with future-ready capabilities. Through world-class technical training, skill development, and hands-on innovation, we are empowering students with the digital expertise they need to excel in the competitive global job market. Together, we are not just preparing young leaders for the future, we are securing the UAE’s position as a global leader in technology and innovation.”

The second edition of the programme builds on the feedback and outcomes of the inaugural edition, leveraging insights from the first batch of participants as well as industry experts, decision-makers, and technology specialists. This collaborative approach has contributed to developing the programme’s content and maximising its training impact, ensuring it meets the evolving demands of the labour market and the digital economy and aligns with future requirements.