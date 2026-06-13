Noura Al Kaabi, Speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives review bilateral relations

RABAT, 13th June, 2026 (WAM)-- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives, on Thursday, 11th June, at the Parliament HQ in Rabat, to review the strong fraternal relations between the two nations.

Al Kaabi affirmed that UAE-Morocco relations continue to witness steady progress across the political, economic, media and cultural sectors, thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

She noted that both the UAE and Morocco are moving forward in promoting and protecting human rights at the national level, as well as through their active contributions to multilateral forums concerned with human rights.

She also expressed her aspiration that the memorandum of understanding signed by the UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights and Morocco’s Ministerial Delegation for Human Rights would further strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the field of human rights.