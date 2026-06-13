Fujairah Businesswomen Council strengthens women's economic participation

FUJAIRAH, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Businesswomen Council continues to play a key role in strengthening women's participation in the emirate's economy by supporting entrepreneurship and business development.

The council, which represents more than 198 registered members, provides networking opportunities, mentorship programmes and access to regional and international markets.

Aisha Al Jassim, Chairwoman of the Fujairah Businesswomen Council, said the council places particular emphasis on empowering young women through cooperation with educational institutions and universities to promote entrepreneurship and help transform ideas into viable businesses.

She added that the council has signed more than 10 regional and international partnership agreements aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities, opening new markets for women entrepreneurs, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

The council also plans to expand its membership base, strengthen strategic partnerships and launch specialised empowerment programmes focused on future-oriented sectors.