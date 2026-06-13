Saeed Al Hajeri meets Prime Minister of New Zealand

AUKLAND, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, on the sidelines of an official visit to New Zealand and his participation in the Fieldays event in Auckland.

Fieldays is the largest agricultural and trade event in New Zealand and one of the leading exhibitions for agricultural innovation and technology across the Asia-Pacific region.

Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Prime Minister Luxon, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of New Zealand.

For his part, Prime Minister Luxon conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and New Zealand, as well as ways of enhancing cooperation across various fields, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries in January 2025.

Prime Minister Luxon affirmed his country’s commitment to continuously developing ties to fulfil the mutual interests of both countries and peoples.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of de-escalating regional tensions, including the ongoing Iranian threats, and the importance of continuous diplomatic efforts to reinforce security and stability.

The New Zealand side highlighted the need to intensify international efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and security in the region. For its part, the UAE side expressed its appreciation for New Zealand’s position in support of regional stability.