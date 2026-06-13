FIFA World Cup: Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

TORENTO, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Substitute Cyle Larin ensured that co-hosts Canada would make a positive start to their tournament after securing a first-ever point on the global stage for Les Rouges against a resolute Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Opening Match of Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026™ had been heralded by pre-match cameos from Michael Buble and Alanis Morisette, yet it was the star quality of the Canadian substitutes that had the Toronto Stadium in raptures by the end of this very watchable Group B contest.

Sergej Barbarez had promised a motivational speech before the game and his Bosnian players responded well. Amar Memic sent an early chance over, and with the Dragons establishing superiority at set pieces, Sead Kolasinac’s flick from a corner enabled Jovo Lukic to head home.

Undeterred, Canada played with energy and endeavour. Yet when the ball ricocheted favourably for Jonathan David, the striker's low shot made for a comfortable Nikola Vasilj save.

Tani Oluwaseyi had an even more inviting opportunity but blazed over despite time and space in the box.

Oluwaseyi lit up the start of the second half with a Cruyff turn and nearly scored with a header blocked by Nikola Katic. The Canucks were in full flow when Stephen Eustaguio, deputising as captain for the unused Alphonso Davies, played in Richie Laryea but somehow Kolasinac cleared the goal-bound shot off the line. At the other end, Maxime Crepeau saved at the feet of Ermedin Demirovic.

Jesse Marsch's team were staying positive, boosted by a number of substitutions. It was the 76th-minute introduction of Larin that brought the equaliser and, ultimately, Canada's first-ever World Cup point.

The striker had only been on the pitch two minutes when he turned sharply to fire in from Promise David's assist. And he nearly won it in added time but was denied by Tarik Muharemovic.