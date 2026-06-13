Dubai Basketball win ABA League title

BELGRADE, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball Club have been crowned champions of the ABA League for the 2025-2026 season after defeating Serbia’s Partizan 83-81 in Game 4 of the finals.

The victory makes Dubai the first team representing the emirate and the UAE to win a title in one of international basketball’s leading leagues.

Dubai opened the series with two home wins, 99-93 and 86-81, before Partizan won Game 3. Dubai then sealed the title in Game 4, avoiding a deciding fifth match.

The triumph comes in only the club’s second season, following an exceptional eight-month campaign against some of Europe’s leading clubs.

Head coach Aleksander Sekulic said the title was a major achievement for a young club, praising the players, technical and administrative teams, and all staff for their collective efforts.

Mfiondu Kabengele was named Finals MVP after averaging 15.75 points per game in the series.