Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 689; WHO warns of further spread

KINSHASA, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Friday that the number of confirmed Ebola cases had risen to 689, including 139 deaths.

Congolese health authorities reported 17 new confirmed cases during the past 24 hours, all recorded in Ituri Province, the primary epicentre of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the epidemic continues to spread and that infections are expanding into new areas. It noted that most cases have been reported in Ituri, with additional infections detected in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

The organisation stressed that weak health systems and ongoing security challenges are complicating response efforts, despite the DRC's extensive experience in dealing with previous Ebola outbreaks.